Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Ora Clip-On Camera Lens $16.50 (45% off), more

- Apr. 6th 2020 10:31 am ET

Aukey Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 93,000+) via Amazon offers its Ora Smartphone Camera Lens for $16.49 Prime shipped when code Y6Z839H6 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 45%, is $2 under the best we’ve seen prior, and is a new all-time low. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, Aukey’s camera attachment brings both macro and wide-angle lenses to your iPhone or other smartphone. It has a clip-on form-factor, meaning you can easily attach it when out and about capturing photos, or remove it in-between shoots. Rated 4/5 stars from over 455 customers.

Ora 2-in-1 Lens Set includes a 120° Wide Angle Lens + a 15x Macro Lens – Ideal for a variety of photography scenarios. Macro Lens gets you 15x closer to your subject for extremely detailed close-ups textures and objects. Position lens 0.4″ – 1″ from the subject to get clearer pictures.

Wide Angle Lens opens up your field of view for breathtaking landscape photos or wide format selfies, (Includes the combination of two lenses: screw the wide-angle attachment to the macro lens to get super-clear 120° wide angle lens view). Compatible with 52mm lens filter. Good for shots of the sky and bodies of water

