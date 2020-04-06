Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Ora Clip-On Camera Lens $16.50 (45% off), more

Aukey Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 93,000+) via Amazon offers its Ora Smartphone Camera Lens for $16.49 Prime shipped when code Y6Z839H6 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 45%, is $2 under the best we’ve seen prior, and is a new all-time low. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, Aukey’s camera attachment brings both macro and wide-angle lenses to your iPhone or other smartphone. It has a clip-on form-factor, meaning you can easily attach it when out and about capturing photos, or remove it in-between shoots. Rated 4/5 stars from over 455 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Various Apple Watch Series 5 models hit all-time lows from $349, including Nike+
- iOttie Qi One Touch Wireless 2: $49 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
- Anker delivers iPhone and Android essentials from $11 in its latest Amazon sale
- Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code 4QY6G3GN
- Save 20% on Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and WONDERBOOM 2 speakers starting at $80
- Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ code STORMBOX6
- Sony’s popular 1000XM3 wireless earbuds hit Amazon low at $189 (Reg. $230)
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Latest Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro on sale from $200 in all colors
- Kenu Airframe+ Car Mount: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Anker SoundCore Pro+ Speaker: $51 (Reg. $90) | Newegg
- Bose ANC Headphones 700 drop to a new all-time low at $290 (Reg. $399)
Ora 2-in-1 Lens Set includes a 120° Wide Angle Lens + a 15x Macro Lens – Ideal for a variety of photography scenarios. Macro Lens gets you 15x closer to your subject for extremely detailed close-ups textures and objects. Position lens 0.4″ – 1″ from the subject to get clearer pictures.
Wide Angle Lens opens up your field of view for breathtaking landscape photos or wide format selfies, (Includes the combination of two lenses: screw the wide-angle attachment to the macro lens to get super-clear 120° wide angle lens view). Compatible with 52mm lens filter. Good for shots of the sky and bodies of water
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!