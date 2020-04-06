Save $100 on Motorola’s Moto Z4 Smartphone with 360-degree camera mod at $400

- Apr. 6th 2020 12:47 pm ET

Get this deal
$500 $400
0

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Moto 360 camera for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. The 360 camera attachment adds an extra $100 in value to the package. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and more. Throw in the Moto camera mod, and you’ll be able to capture unique 360-degree content. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 375 shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Another notable feature here with the Moto Z4 is that you’ll be able to take advantage of a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage. So grabbing Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $22 is a no-brainer way to leverage your savings here, as you’ll get plenty of room for photos, movies, and more.

Complete the Android package and score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 at $199, scoring you a 20% discount. If you’re in search of new apps to load up your handset with, be sure to swing by our most recent roundup of best Android game and app deals.

Motorola Moto Z4 features:

Capture stunning 360-degree photos or videos in 4K with this Motorola moto z4 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM enable seamless multitasking, while a storage capacity of 128GB lets you store all your data in one place. This Motorola moto z4 smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD OLED display that delivers vibrant colors for a clear viewing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$500 $400
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Android

Android
Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go