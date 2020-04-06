Save $100 on Motorola’s Moto Z4 Smartphone with 360-degree camera mod at $400

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Moto 360 camera for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $500, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. The 360 camera attachment adds an extra $100 in value to the package. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and more. Throw in the Moto camera mod, and you’ll be able to capture unique 360-degree content. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 375 shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Another notable feature here with the Moto Z4 is that you’ll be able to take advantage of a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage. So grabbing Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $22 is a no-brainer way to leverage your savings here, as you’ll get plenty of room for photos, movies, and more.

Complete the Android package and score Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 at $199, scoring you a 20% discount. If you’re in search of new apps to load up your handset with, be sure to swing by our most recent roundup of best Android game and app deals.

Motorola Moto Z4 features:

Capture stunning 360-degree photos or videos in 4K with this Motorola moto z4 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM enable seamless multitasking, while a storage capacity of 128GB lets you store all your data in one place. This Motorola moto z4 smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD OLED display that delivers vibrant colors for a clear viewing experience.

