Polaris may be known for some of the toughest 4-wheelers and ATVs on the market today, but its latest release focuses on a different subset of customers. The new Polaris Ranger 150 EFI delivers everything you might look for in an off-road vehicle, but with a slightly smaller design and some really cool built-in technology to keep your kids safe. Because they’ll be driving it. Polaris has turned its attention to a younger batch of drivers with its new release, baking in app-controlled functionality that helps parents keep their kids out of harm’s way while still having a great time. Full details, pricing, and more can be found below.

Polaris adds consumer tech to its kid-focused ATV

Polaris has been around for some time, and in recent years has started churning out a new line of 4-wheelers delivering added safety features for younger users. But the new Ranger 150 EFI takes that to a new level by leveraging everyday consumer technology to make this ride even safer.

The ATV itself looks like a slightly smaller version of the brand’s popular 4-wheelers. There’s a two-person cab, room in the back for hauling gear, and more. However, Polaris has added a number of safety features to ensure kids can ride a little bit easier. This includes door straps that are designed to help keep passengers safe.

However, it’s the smartphone connectivity that really brings the Ranger 150 EFI to the next level. Via the free app, adults will be able to control a number of features and keep things in check. That includes the ability to set up geofences and control maximum speeds.

Keep your kids in safe parameters by quickly setting and controlling ride boundaries. Set speed limits for within and outside of geofenced area.

Adults can also set a passcode on the ignition system, just like an iPhone. And it can be changed at any time, making it easy to stay in control of use.

If your kid is out riding, a restart option allows you to restart the vehicle within a pre-determined time limit before having to re-enter the passcode.

Other notable specs here include a 50-pound towing capacity in the back, so your kids can tote around a few things…or make firewood runs. An adjustable steering wheel and drivers seat is designed to grow with the driver as they age.

Pricing and availability

The latest kid-focused 4-wheeler from Polaris arrives with a hefty price tag, starting at $5,499. However, local pricing may differ slightly depending on dealers. Additional add-ons will also raise the price if you’re looking for a more tricked out experience for your kids.

