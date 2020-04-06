Disney takes up to 25% off sitewide with deals on Star Wars, Marvel, and more

Disney has just launched a sitewide sale, taking 25% off orders over $100, 20% off purchases totaling $75 or more, and finally 15% off orders exceeding $50 when code SAVEMORE has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free when locking in that middle threshold. One standout for us is on the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Deluxe Lightsaber for $127.50 shipped. Down from $170, today’s offer saves you over $43 and marks a new all-time low. Measuring over 40-inches long, this detailed replica of Rey’s Lightsaber sports a metal hilt and removable, light-up blade. It’s authentic to the prop used in The Last Jedi and is a must-have for Star Wars fans. Ships with a clear display stand to easily show off in your collection. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. Head below for additional top picks.

Other top picks in the sale include:

Earlier today we spotted a notable LEGO promotion, which is taking $10 off orders over $50 including Star Wars, Overwatch, Minecraft, and other kits. Get all of the details on how to expand your collection at a discount right here.

Rey Deluxe Lightsaber features:

A true-to-story replica of Rey’s iconic blue lightsaber as featured in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This authentically designed and detailed lightsaber is complemented by a wall mount and hilt stand for the ultimate in collectability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!