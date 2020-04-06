Save $10 on LEGO orders over $50: Star Wars, Overwatch, Minecraft, and more

- Apr. 6th 2020 2:08 pm ET

0

Amazon has kicked off its latest LEGO-focused promotion and is now taking $10 off orders of $50 or more on select kits with free shipping. There are a variety of eligible sets here, from themes including Star Wars, Overwatch, Minecraft, Speed Champions, and more, so it’s hard to go wrong mixing and matching to hit the required threshold. Our top picks would be to grab the LEGO Overwatch Bastion set for $31.99 and Technic Getaway Truck at $18.79, dropping your total to $40.78With Bastion have just recently dropped from $50, you’re looking at a 40% discount overall and the best to date. This 600-piece brick-built recreation of Bastion stands over 10-inches tall and can be reconfigured between his recon and sentry modes. Learn more in our hands-on reviewMore details below.

Target is also getting in on the LEGO action today, offering a free $10 Gift Card when spending $50 or more on select kits. There’s also the additional 5% off, as well as additional perks for RedCard members to take advantage of. You’ll find a different batch of builds, so there are plenty of options to choose from if Amazon’s offerings aren’t your top picks.

Last week, we got a look at the new 285-piece 501st Clone Trooper battle pack from LEGO, which gives us a taste of what’s on the horizon for May the 4th. We also just rounded up our favorite Ideas creations from March including Hyrule Castle, a Denmark skyline, and more.

LEGO Overwatch Bastion set features:

A fully reconfigurable LEGO Overwatch 75974 Bastion figure for your favorite Overwatch fan! One of the most recognizable Overwatch characters from the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this buildable toy display model can be configured in recon mode or reconfigured into sentry mode without any rebuilding! Fans will love the realistic detail of this Overwatch toy and will want to display it near their gaming setup – an Overwatch collectible for every fan!

