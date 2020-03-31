While February was loaded with new LEGO unveils from a galaxy far, far away and even from the Fast & Furious franchise, the fan-inspired Ideas theme once again stole the show in our book with its Pirates of Barracuda Bay set. In that same spirit, today we’re turning our attention to what up and coming LEGO creations might be around the corner. Highlighted by a brick-built rendition of Hyrule Castle from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we’re also seeing a nautical creation featuring Spongebob Squarepants as well as a delightfully-detailed Denmark miniature. Hit the jump for the best LEGO Ideas projects of the month.

Copenhagen, Denmark miniature

First up today is an Architecture-style Copenhagen, Denmark miniature. Considering that LEGO is based in Denmark, it’s kind of surprising that we haven’t seen a Skyline inspired by any of the major cities. But worry not, as builder MathiasJulin seems to have us covered. Centered around Nyhavn, one of Denmark’s largest tourist attractions, you’ll find colorful town houses along the historic canal and more.

Having already secured over 2,400 supporters , there’s still over 550 days left for this project to get the remaining portion of its goal.

LEGO Zelda Hyrule Castle

When it comes to recreating elements of the Zelda franchise in LEGO, we’re no strangers to featuring Breath of the Wild-inspired builds. But now that LEGO and Nintendo have partnered up for a lineup of Mario kits, the potential for even more collaborations has us anticipating the next unveil. Builder BrickGallery seems to be on the same page, as their Hyrule Castle creation is one of the most detailed and ambitious attempts to bring the in-game world into the blocky medium.

Complete with three different floors of furnished interior and plenty of callbacks to the popular 2017 Switch game, this build is oh so deserving of becoming a real kit. There’s even a hidden Korok to find. Right now it has garnered over 880 supporters, but has over 420 days left to lock-in the remaining threshold.

The Krusty Krab

As for the final LEGO Ideas project that caught our eye this month, builder ExeSandbox is looking to bring back a retired theme. Back in 2007, LEGO had launched a Spongebob Squarepants collection inspired from the hit cartoon. But with only 14 sets ever hitting the scene, there was a lot left up to the imagination for fans. Now this fan-made build is trying to give the Krusty Krab complete with the entire cast of characters you expect a second chance.

This set is nearing the 5,800-supporter milestone, but still has over 2-years to hit the required 10,000. So with plenty of time left, it looks like it’s only a matter of time before LEGO has to reconsider bringing back the Spongebob theme.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

