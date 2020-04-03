Bundle VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar with a $20 GC for $120 ($170 value)

Dell currently offers the VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar System (SB3621n) bundled with a $20 gift card for $119.99 shipped. Typically selling for up to $150 by itself at Best Buy, we last saw this sound bar sell for $148. Today’s offer amounts to a $170 value when you consider the credit, saving you 30% and marking the best we’ve seen to date. For those relying on the speakers built into your TV, VIZIO’s sound bar system is an affordable way to enjoy higher-quality audio. This model packs a DTS studio sound-enabled speaker array into its 36-inch form-factor. Bluetooth connectivity enters alongside optical and 3.5mm ports. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For under $120, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable sound bar system. Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Sound Bar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

Since we’re talking about talking about speakers, it’s working rehashing that Marshall is out with a new pair of Stockwell and Kilburn speakers in a slick indigo colorway. Learn all about the new unveils right here.

VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System features:

Upgrade your home theater audio to a new level with the VIZIO 36″ 2.1 Channel Soundbar System (SB3621n-E8). TV shows, movies and sports games are enhanced with a room-filling audio experience with a wireless subwoofer for deep, booming bass up to 50 Hz. This VIZIO 36″ soundbar system is also Bluetooth compatible, so you can stream music not only from your TV but also from a smartphone or other mobile device in high quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!