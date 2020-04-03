Bundle VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar with a $20 GC for $120 ($170 value)

- Apr. 3rd 2020 4:55 pm ET

0

Dell currently offers the VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar System (SB3621n) bundled with a $20 gift card for $119.99 shipped. Typically selling for up to $150 by itself at Best Buy, we last saw this sound bar sell for $148. Today’s offer amounts to a $170 value when you consider the credit, saving you 30% and marking the best we’ve seen to date. For those relying on the speakers built into your TV, VIZIO’s sound bar system is an affordable way to enjoy higher-quality audio. This model packs a DTS studio sound-enabled speaker array into its 36-inch form-factor. Bluetooth connectivity enters alongside optical and 3.5mm ports. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For under $120, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable sound bar system. Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Sound Bar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

Since we’re talking about talking about speakers, it’s working rehashing that Marshall is out with a new pair of Stockwell and Kilburn speakers in a slick indigo colorway. Learn all about the new unveils right here.

VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System features:

Upgrade your home theater audio to a new level with the VIZIO 36″ 2.1 Channel Soundbar System (SB3621n-E8). TV shows, movies and sports games are enhanced with a room-filling audio experience with a wireless subwoofer for deep, booming bass up to 50 Hz. This VIZIO 36″ soundbar system is also Bluetooth compatible, so you can stream music not only from your TV but also from a smartphone or other mobile device in high quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dell

Dell
vizio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go