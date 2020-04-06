VMware is now offering some deep virtual desktop deals on several of its popular software suites. Starting today, you can score up to 20% off the company’s Fusion, Fusion Pro, Workstation Pro, and Workstation Player software as part of a new spring sales event. Last time around, we only saw the company offer 15% off all of this software, so this is a perfect opportunity to jump in and save about as much as we ever see from these VMware sales events. All of the details and today’s special promo code can be found below the fold.

VMware virtual desktop deals:

Today’s promotion code will work on all of the aforementioned virtual desktop deals, but the most readily accessible version here for home use is Fusion 11.5. The regularly $80 software suite will drop down to $63.99 or 20% off the going rate when you apply code APRSAVE20 at checkout. Just for comparison sake, our last deal saw Fusion 11.5 at $68.

Here’s a quick refresher for those not overly familiar with today’s virtual desktop deals. Fusion 11.5 allows users to boot up a copy of Windows directly on their macOS machine (up to macOS Catalina and Windows 10) in order to combine the two ecosystems for various purposes. You can run Windows-only apps on your Mac and makes it so you can use Windows hardware as well. Fusion can also allow Mac users to tap into “faster 3D graphics with DirectX 10.1 support,” and more.

But as we mentioned above the new Spring VMware virtual desktop deals also include the company’s more high-end and business-class suites. You can read all about those versions right here and remember to use the code above to redeem your discount. All of today’s deals will also leave you eligible for discounted upgrades in the future as well.

More on VMware Fusion:

VMware virtual desktop deals: Fusion delivers the ultimate ‘Windows-on-Mac’ experience, and is recommended for home users who are looking for the easiest, fastest and most reliable way to run Windows applications on a Mac. Run your favorite Windows applications side by side with your Mac applications with ease. Faster 3D graphics with DirectX 10.1 Support. Ready for macOS Catalina and the latest releases of Windows 10.

