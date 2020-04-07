Samsung put a subwoofer inside its 3-channel sound bar: $298 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 3-Channel Sound+ Premium Soundbar (HW-MS650/ZA) for $297.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $20 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Unlike many other sound bars, this offering embraces minimalism with a built-in subwoofer. This eliminates how much space is needed, making it a great fit for smaller spaces. Owners will stand to benefit from a total of nine speakers, providing a wide range of sources. Alexa support means that you’ll be able to control it from Echo devices and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

One drawback to adding a sound bar to your setup is the fact that it adds more cables to your setup. Thankfully products like Legrand’s Cord Cover Kit can mitigate clutter and yield a sleek look. This specific bundle includes 12-feet of cord cover, leaving you with plenty to spare for future add-ons.

On the hunt for a HomeKit and AirPlay 2-ready TV? VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR offering has dropped to $598, shaving about $150 off what you’d typically spend. We first spotted this deal yesterday, but it’s still ripe for the picking.

Samsung 3-Ch. Sound+ Premium Soundbar features:

HOME THEATER SOUND: 9 speakers with dedicated amps let you experience rich, room-filling home theater sound from a one-piece soundbar without the need for a separate subwoofer

WIDE-RANGE TWEETER: Hear consistently great sound anywhere in the room with tweeters that cover a much wider frequency range

ALEXA VOICE CONTROL: Enjoy your soundbar hands-free using Alexa voice control by simply saying the song title or a few lines of the lyrics

