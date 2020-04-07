Let’s dive into today’s best Mac and iOS price drops. This is the place to find all of the most notable app price drops for your Apple devices, every single day of the work week. We have traditional 2D platformers, freebies for the kids, elegant writing suites, a “failed alchemic experiment” turned roguevania action platformer, and much more. While Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat is still at its best price in years, today’s deals include Dead Cells, Magic Launcher Pro, Spirit Roots, iWriter, and Age of Rivals, among others. Head below for a complete collection fo today’s best iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Lake Hope: Ready For School: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mideo: Record with Music: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kemono Mahjong: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Rad Trails!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AuxBox: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: GeoShred: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Viking Village Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $10 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $40 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Spirit Roots:

Spirit Roots is a traditional 2D platformer where you run, jump, fight, evade traps, collect coins, and beat bosses. With a stitched-together artwork, the visual will remind you of the scenes from the movie Coraline. The fighting was so fierce that in the end only one small piece remained of each of the planets. At that point, the inhabitants of all of the planets decided that they would have to stop fighting in order to survive. So, they stitched together the remaining pieces of their worlds into one large planet with a single, absolute condition: no one could violate anyone else’s borders.

