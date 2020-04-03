You can now bring the The Cat in the Hat to life via the interactive iOS version at a big-time discount. Regularly $6, you can download this iconic gem to all of your iOS devices for just $1. As the unprecedented mobile deals roll on, you’re looking at the lowest price we have tracked on The Cat in the Hat on iOS in around 3-years. Very rarely does this one drop below $3 on the App Store, so grab it now for yourself and the little ones. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 users all-time. More details below.

Everybody knows The Cat in the Hat as the best-selling children’s book many of us grew up with. This version, however, features several interactive elements to make the characters pop off the page including the ability to “Tap, drag, and tilt” to reveal “playful surprises throughout the book.” There are also learning activities, optional narration, and a parents’ section where you can track “minutes spent reading, pages read, and more.”

As you might have seen in today’s Mac/iOS app deal roundup, there are still plenty of notable offers live on apps like Monument Valley 2, and others in our games/apps deal hub. But we spotted price drops on titles like Mars Power Industries, DayCost Pro, Calendarium, DoDonPachi Resurrection HD, and more this morning as well.

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat: $1 (Reg. $6)

Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $3, Resident Evil 3 Remake $50, more

More on the The Cat in the Hat:

The best-selling, classic book “The Cat in the Hat” comes to life with playful interactivity, delightful animations and learning activities! Tap , drag, and tilt your device to find playful surprises throughout the book…Practice spelling, phonics, rhyming, and reading comprehension with new Learning Activities…Read along with highlighting narration, read it yourself, or enjoy auto play…Explore new vocabulary by tapping words and pictures…Track minutes spent reading, pages read, and more in the Parents section.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!