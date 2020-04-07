Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $32.50, COD Modern Warfare $38, more

- Apr. 7th 2020 9:39 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition in digital form on Xbox One for $32.49 with free email delivery. Regularly $70, this version is currently on sale for $45.50 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. You also might notice some $35 deals going around on the standard version for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions today, but you won’t get the extra in-game goodies with those deals. Either way, the “Galaxy awaits” in this lightsaber-swinging third-person action title. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Kingdom Hearts Ⅲ, Yakuza Remastered Collection, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Cuphead, and Donkey Kong Country. We also have hundreds of digital game deals in the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Spring Sales. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Review: COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is a beautiful memory from years past

Nintendo launches build-your-own Switch program with custom Joy-Con colors

April’s free PlayStation Plus games include Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0

New Switch Mario games and Galaxy remaster reportedly scheduled for 2020

Review: Why Animal Crossing New Horizons is a must-have for every Switch owner

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
EA CDKeys

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard