LEGO’s Creative Brick Box drops to all-time low at $44 (26% off), more from $8

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box for $43.99 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer saves you over 26%, beats our previous mention by $4, and is a new all-time low. Rather than stacking up to one specific build, this 790-piece kit is packed with a variety of bricks for crafting your own creations. Whether it’s for letting your little ones pass the time, or for you to unleash some creativity while stuck inside, LEGO’s Creative Brick Box is a great set for builders looking to let their imagination run wild. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Yesterday LEGO showcased four Super Mario kits stemming from its Nintendo collaboration, which even includes Bowser’s Castle and more. Earlier in the week we spotted a $10 off promotion on LEGO orders over $50, which is still live, as well.

LEGO Classic Creative Brick Box features:

Unleash your kids’ creativity with this building kit full of colorful toys. This 790 piece set contains a variety of colors and pieces for building anything from a toy scooter to a toy house. Kids can build and play for hours with 8 different types of toy windows and toy doors, 2 green baseplates and 6 toy tires and toy wheel rims. It won?t be long before kids are using this creative kit to build a castle or build a figure. The LEGO® Classic Large Creative Brick Box is the perfect construction set to complement other LEGO sets or play with on its own!

