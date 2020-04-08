Save up to $355 on Samsung’s stylish Frame 4K HDR UHDTV priced from $745

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV (2019 edition) for $1,097.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically selling for closer to $1,400, today’s offer is good for a $250 discount, comes within $15 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best in months. The Frame stands out from other TVs on the market thanks to its unique design that more naturally blends into your home. Gone is the usual black plastic casing, and instead you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Other highlights include smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

Best Buy is also offering the 49-inch version of Samsung Frame UHDTV for $744.99 shipped. Down from $1,100, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $153 under our previous mention, and the lowest to date. You’ll find many of the same features here as the featured 55-inch model, but with a slightly smaller panel. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Elsewhere in the world of home theater discounts, we’re still seeing VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV on sale for $598. Armed with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, you’ll save $150 by locking in this deal. There’s also a $40 discount on Yamaha’s Bluetooth Sound Bar with built-in Alexa.

Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV

See breathtaking art and 4K content with this Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV. Quantum dot technology renders true-to-life details of Ultra HD and HDR movies, and the included One Connect box simplifies operation for connected devices. This Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV has Bixby built-in and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for intuitive voice control.

