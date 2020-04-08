It’s now time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. we are becoming secret agents, organizing that grocery list, getting our digital sketch on and even sharing some premium Disney Mickey stickers. Today’s highlights include titles like Linea Sketch, Grocery/Shopping List Pro, Disney Stickers: Mickey, Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel, and Agent A: A puzzle in disguise for Mac, among others. We still have the stellar action-platformed Dead Cells at its lowest price ever right here, but you’ll find a complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Linea Sketch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: #StayHomeBooth (IncrediBooth): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Grocery/Shopping List Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Disney Stickers: Mickey: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infinite Flight Simulator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: WebDAV Nav+: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pure Acid: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ZebraFilm: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: popCalendar: $2 (Reg. $6+)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $6 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $10, LEGO Marvel Collection $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Lake Hope: Ready For School: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mideo: Record with Music: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kemono Mahjong: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Rad Trails!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise :

Agent A, your new mission is in from headquarters. An enemy spy known as Ruby La Rouge has been targeting our secret agents. Your mission is to find and capture her. First we need you to follow Ruby, then locate and infiltrate her secret lair. Once inside it is imperative that you uncover her plans. Oh and agent… do be careful. Miss La Rouge has a taste for dismissing agents such as yourself.

