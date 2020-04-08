Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $10, LEGO Marvel Collection $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Kingdom Hearts III Standard Edition on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 or so and currently on sale for $18 in digital form for Xbox gamers (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required), the PS4 version is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Combining the world of Disney and Final Fantasy, Sora returns with Donald Duck, Goofy, King Mickey, and Riku to once again thwart Master Xehanort’s nefarious plans. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including LEGO Marvel Collection, Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville, Devil May Cry 5, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and Star Wars Jedi, among others. We also have a growing list of digital game deals across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch Spring Sales.
Best digital game deals:
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Spring Sale now live w/ hundreds of digital game deals!
- Plus more digital Xbox games from $3 at Amazon
- Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- Nintendo SEGA Spring Sale now live from $4
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $36 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- LEGO Marvel Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville $10 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $10 (Reg. $15+)
- LEGO City Undercover $12 (Reg. $15+)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Bundle $20 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Modern Warfare 2 Remastered review right here
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Forager $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox $28 (Reg. $40)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $17 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Cthulhu $30 (Reg. $40)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $30 (Reg. $50)
- Matched on Switch
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $29 (Reg. $50+)
- Death Stranding Collector’s Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. 25+)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $20)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe $7 (Reg. $20+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon $54 (Reg. $60)
