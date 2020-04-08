Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $10, LEGO Marvel Collection $15, more

- Apr. 8th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Kingdom Hearts III Standard Edition on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 or so and currently on sale for $18 in digital form for Xbox gamers (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required), the PS4 version is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Combining the world of Disney and Final Fantasy, Sora returns with Donald Duck, Goofy, King Mickey, and Riku to once again thwart Master Xehanort’s nefarious plans. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including LEGO Marvel Collection, Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville, Devil May Cry 5, LEGO DC Super-Villains, and Star Wars Jedi, among others. We also have a growing list of digital game deals across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch Spring Sales. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

