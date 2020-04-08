Feed the whole family from one 8-Qt. multi-cooker for $40 shipped (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi-Cooker (NS-MC80SS9) for $39.99 shipped. While this model is regularly listed at up to $120 and currently starting from $68 on Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. Only once have we seen this model go for any less than today’s deal and that was during Black Friday 2019. Featuring 12, one-touch preset cooking programs (slow cook, rice, chicken, many more), this is one of the most affordable and capable multi-cookers out there at this price. Large enough to feed the whole family from a single, dishwasher-safe non-stick pot, other features include a locking-lid and a stainless steel build. Rated 4+ stars from just shy of 2,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Today’s deal represents the most affordable 8-quart multi-cooker we can find. You might be able to get away with this 6-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker at $30, but for just $10 more, the entire multi-cooker might be a smarter buy. Today’s lead is much larger and will support a significantly more diverse set of dishes.

We also have plenty of other household deals today including waffle makers, coffee machines, Dyson vacs, and much more right here.

Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

