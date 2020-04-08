These Dyson Stick Vacuums are priced from $120 (Refurb, Orig. up to $500)

- Apr. 8th 2020 1:27 pm ET

0

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum for $127.99 shipped. Originally fetching $400, this model can currently be nabbed in new condition for $243 at Amazon. This equates to at least 50% in savings and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. Having climbed aboard the battery-powered Dyson vacuum bandwagon around a year ago, I have yet to regret my decision. In fact, I’ve felt more empowered than ever to clean messes as soon as they occur. This can be attributed to the fact that I don’t have to find an outlet or wind up a cord when finished. Once armed with this vacuum, you’ll be ready to sweep floors for up to 20-minutes at a time. Customers will receive an official 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson vacuums on sale.

More Dyson vacuums on sale:

Looking for a smaller vacuum? Be sure to check out our video review of Anker’s eufy HomeVac H11. Priced at $60, it costs at least 50% less than any of the Dyson options you’ll find above.

Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

  • 75% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum
  • Cord-free. Hassle-free
  • Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning
  • The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt
  • Crevice tool fits into tight gaps and narrow spaces

