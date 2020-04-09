As tech and accessory companies start to switch gears to manufacture masks, the folks at DODOcase have decided to do their part as well. While it’s not really in the position to create medical-grade covers, it is now using any scrap of material it can find to create cloth face masks for everyone else. Recent CDC guidelines are suggesting that wearing cloth face masks can be a great idea when out in public right now, even if it’s just to protect folks from you and not the other way around. Nonetheless, DODOcase has jumped into gear with its own cloth face mask and a nice donation promotion. All the details are down below.

DODOCase cloth face mask:

The DODOCase cloth face mask is now available for $15.95 plus $3 shipping. But the company will donate one mask “to medical facilities and charitable organizations” with every purchase. These are not medical-grade masks and the color you receive (and subsequently have donated for you) may not be as pictured. DODOcase says it has “ordered more material” and will do its “best to update photos in real time.”

The material used in these cloth face masks is a cotton blend fabric with bar pleats for added usability and feature an adjustable nose curvature. Along with the elastic ties, DODOcase describes these masks as being multi-layered with an internal pocket for an optional filter. It also encourages purchasers to wash them before use and that they can be reused.

Here’s how to improve Face ID with a mask on and the medical masks Nomad is now manufacturing. JOANN Fabrics is offering FREE classes and supplies to make your own and be sure to check out this charitable COVID-19 facemask with an LED panel.

More details from DODOCase:

For the last few weeks, we have been using excess material around our warehouse to manufacture cloth face masks and donate them to our local community. But in the last few days, the CDC changed course and recommended the use of cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (CDC). With that change, we decided to shift gears and fulfill requests from our customers to make personal, cloth masks available on our website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!