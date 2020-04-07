With the COVID-19 crisis arguably taking up all the space on the airwaves, it can be easy to get bogged down and tough to find moments of light humor. Lumen Couture is trying to make a dent in public safety while also bringing a bit of fun to the situation. With everyone being encouraged to wear facemasks, Lumen saw a potentially fun way to make a difference. Its new LED-packed facemask offers an iOS-connected build that lets you put messages on the front. Not to mention a host of other features. Lumen will also be donating a portion of profits to the WHO COVID-19 response fund, as well. Head below for full details, pricing, and more.

Lumen Couture makes LED-laden COVID-19 masks

Of course, you’re likely familiar with the need to be wearing a facemask these days. And there are plenty of ways to make one, if you don’t have a mask on-hand. However, if you’re looking for something a bit interesting or just want to support a good cause, then Lumen’s new COVID-19 facemask might be worth a look.

The combination of cotton and mesh fabric should do just as well as other homemade solutions that are being touted online today. Of course, there are not full-blown medical masks, and shouldn’t be treated as such.

Our mask charged via USB and lasts 3-4 hours per charge. The battery is fully rechargeable and hidden within the mask. Change animations with a free Android/iOS app. Draw your own image, write text, or choose from our library of presets. The tech components in the face mask are fully removable, so you can toss it in the washing machine or sanitize any time.

On the front of each mask is an LED panel that allows you to relay various messages, and even drawings to those that approach you on the street.

iOS-connectivity brings another level of functionality that really sets this mask apart. Users can put various bits of text on the LED panel or you can even draw a picture that will be relayed on the front as well.

The internal battery lasts up to 4-hours on a full charge and everything can be removed for cleaning, as well.

Pricing and availability

Lumen Couture’s COVID-19 masks are set to ship by May or “even sooner.” They are currently charging $90 during pre-orders with 60% of profits going to the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund. Learn more here.

