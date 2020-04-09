Take up to $159 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular

- Apr. 9th 2020 7:25 am ET

From $330
0

Amazon offers Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB in gold for $329.99 shipped. You can upgrade to the 128GB model for $399.99. That’s up to $159 in savings from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Today’s deals are $31 less than our previous mention. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Don’t forget, it also works with Apple Pencil.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. This option from JETech starts at $10 and comes in a wide range of colors to match your style. It also includes automatic sleep and wake functionality, which is perfect for Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad.

Looking for a more robust option? We currently have the latest iPad Pro from Apple on sale at $50 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. Check out the entire sale here for full details.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)
  • Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor
  • Lightning Connector
  • iOS

