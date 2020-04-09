Universal Audio’s powerful new LUNA recording platform for Mac is out now

- Apr. 9th 2020 12:00 pm ET

Universal Audio LUNA is out now. Back in January, Universal Audio unveiled its exciting new recording platform with a spring release date, and that time has finally come. Now available for select Universal Audio interface owners, folks can now download the Luna Recording System for free. More details below.

Universal Audio LUNA now available!

Tapping into its 60-years of analog audio recording expertise, LUNA is designed to offer “the deepest integration” with UA’s already world-class suite of powered plug-ins and top-tier audio interfaces. It is essentially an entire DAW/recording environment that features plenty of amazing goodies for recording, editing, mixing, and more. More specifically, you’re looking at Accelerated Real-time Monitoring through UAD plug-ins with zero (no discernible) latency, which UA claims is the “most natural, analog-style workflow of any DAW available.”

Universal Audio LUNA is much more than just another DAW, though. It has collaborated with industry heavyweights to outfit the suite with a host of fantastic gear including everything from an integrated Studer multitrack tape recorder and Neve mix summing (which sounds like it might be about as close as you’ll get to the real thing anywhere at this point) to a series of all-new software instruments from some serious designers like Moog, Spitfire Audio, and even some in-house gear.

Universal Audio LUNA

FREE for all Thunderbolt UA owners:

LUNA is currently available as a free download for all Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo and Arrow Universal Audio audio interface owners. The system is only available on macOS systems right now and is no compatible with any of the company’s older Apollo FireWire or Apollo Twin USB devices.

Head over to our launch coverage for even more details and here’s some more features directly from the launch PR:

Accelerated Realtime Monitoring provides analog-style tracking and overdubbing

Deep Apollo and Arrow integration for a fast, natural workflow

Built-in Neve Summing extension for instant classic console sound

Integrated Oxide and Studer multitrack tape delivers warmth and punch on demand

All-new LUNA Instruments include Ravel grand piano, Moog Minimoog, and Shape creative toolkit

Unlimited track count, or as many as your Thunderbolt-equipped Mac will handle

Runs all UAD and Audio Units (AU) plug-ins and instruments

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even as a hardcore Logic Pro X user, Universal Audio LUNA is an exciting release. There’s just something about the new recording platform’s tight integration with the interface it runs on and the introduction of new UA instruments that gets me going. I don’t plan on switching teams anytime soon, just yet. But it will be interesting to see how LUNA can be integrated into a Logic Pro X workflow, not to mention other DAWs, if at all. Or if that would be even ideal. How do the instruments sound? Is it worth switching from your current tried, tested, and true environment for the latest and greatest? Only time will tell now. But you can expect a full hands-on review coming down the pipeline shortly to answer as many of these questions as possible. Until then, go get your Neve summing on!

