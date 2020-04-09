VIZIO’ SmartCast 5.1-Ch. Soundbar touts Chromecast support at $200 (Save $50)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the VIZIO SmartCast 5.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the lowest we’ve seen. This 36-inch soundbar system is a compact way to simplify your home theater’s sound and includes a wireless subwoofer for added bass. It packs a 5.1-channel audio array thanks to pairing with two satellite speakers and a wireless subwoofer. Chromecast integration highlights the connectivity, which is joined by Bluetooth, HDMI, 3.5mm, and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details down below.

Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Soundbar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

For more ways to upgrade your home theater, Samsung’s stylish Frame 4K HDR TVs are up to $355 off right now. That’s on top of the brand’s 3-Channel Soundbar, which is now down to $298.

VIZIO SmartCast 5.1-Ch. Soundbar features:

Turn movie nights with the kids into something special with this VIZIO sound bar. The slim design mounts easily on a wall, or you can place it on a table, and Dolby Digital technology delivers impeccable sound reproduction. This VIZIO sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and remote control for easy across-the-room control.

