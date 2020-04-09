VIZIO’ SmartCast 5.1-Ch. Soundbar touts Chromecast support at $200 (Save $50)

- Apr. 9th 2020 2:59 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the VIZIO SmartCast 5.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the lowest we’ve seen. This 36-inch soundbar system is a compact way to simplify your home theater’s sound and includes a wireless subwoofer for added bass. It packs a 5.1-channel audio array thanks to pairing with two satellite speakers and a wireless subwoofer. Chromecast integration highlights the connectivity, which is joined by Bluetooth, HDMI, 3.5mm, and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details down below.

Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Soundbar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

For more ways to upgrade your home theater, Samsung’s stylish Frame 4K HDR TVs are up to $355 off right now. That’s on top of the brand’s 3-Channel Soundbar, which is now down to $298.

VIZIO SmartCast 5.1-Ch. Soundbar features:

Turn movie nights with the kids into something special with this VIZIO sound bar. The slim design mounts easily on a wall, or you can place it on a table, and Dolby Digital technology delivers impeccable sound reproduction. This VIZIO sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and remote control for easy across-the-room control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Home Theater vizio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go