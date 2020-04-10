A 20% discount makes this 2-pack of nonda USB-C adapters an easy buy at $8

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of nonda USB-C Adapters for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $10, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $0.50 of the all-time low set back in December. nonda’s USB-C adapters let you use legacy devices with newer Macs or iPad Pro, and feature a compact design comprised of a metal outer shell. Grabbing a 2-pack means that one can be left at your desk and the other thrown into a bag or used throughout your house. So even if you’re working from the couch, your MacBook won’t have to suffer from its lack of I/O diversity. Over 815 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.

At the $8 price point, you won’t find too many USB-C adapters for less at Amazon with solid reviews. Though if you’re looking to save just a bit more, Aukey via Amazon has a 2-pack of adapters for $7 right now. These will get the job done quite similarly, but feature a plastic shell rather than a metal one. Plus, over 8,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Add more than just USB-A into the mix by grabbing Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $27. It notably comes equipped with 100W power passthrough and more. Or if you can get away with not having the charging capabilities, the brand’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub is $20.

nonda USB-C Adapters features:

Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed Fast USB C to USB adapter. OTG adapter No additional driver/software needed Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter. Zinc alloy body prevents scratches Premium USB C connector passes 10 000+ Push/Pull Test.

