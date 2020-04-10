Expand your Ring security system with two door sensors for $30 (25% off), more

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of Ring Alarm Contact Sensors for $29.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $40 for the pair, with today’s offer saving you 25%, marking one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale at Amazon, and a new all-time low. For those with an existing Ring Alarm, or who plan to bring home the new second-generation model in the future, adding two contact sensors is a great way to expand the coverage of your system. Whether there are some windows or a side door in need of a security boost, this bundle is a notable option for achieving whole-home protection. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from under $23.

Also on sale today is the Ring Alarm Motion Detector for $22.49. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer scores you a 25% discount and like the featured deal, is a new Amazon all-time low. With the same integration as the contact sensors, adding Ring’s Motion Detector into the mix can monitor for movement throughout a room, rather than just keeping an eye on entry points. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Lastly, we’re seeing the Ring Alarm Keypad for $37.49, down from its usual $50 price tag. Marking a new all-time low, adding this accessory into your system brings with it another way to arm or disarm the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Speaking of Ring, we’re still tracking upwards of $90 in discounts on its Video Doorbells, with deals starting at $69. We also got a look at the new second-generation Ring Alarm, which now includes one-touch buttons for calling in police, fire, and medial assistance. Learn more in our coverage.

Ring Alarm Contact Sensor features:

Arm your windows and doors with extra security with this Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2-pack. The easy-to-install monitors sense when a door or window opens, sending an alert directly to your phone or PC with a compatible app. This Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2 pack works in tandem with Ring Alarm base station (not included) to secure your home.

