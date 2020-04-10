Expand your Ring security system with two door sensors for $30 (25% off), more

- Apr. 10th 2020 3:05 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of Ring Alarm Contact Sensors for $29.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $40 for the pair, with today’s offer saving you 25%, marking one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale at Amazon, and a new all-time low. For those with an existing Ring Alarm, or who plan to bring home the new second-generation model in the future, adding two contact sensors is a great way to expand the coverage of your system. Whether there are some windows or a side door in need of a security boost, this bundle is a notable option for achieving whole-home protection. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from under $23.

Also on sale today is the Ring Alarm Motion Detector for $22.49. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer scores you a 25% discount and like the featured deal, is a new Amazon all-time low. With the same integration as the contact sensors, adding Ring’s Motion Detector into the mix can monitor for movement throughout a room, rather than just keeping an eye on entry points. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Lastly, we’re seeing the Ring Alarm Keypad for $37.49, down from its usual $50 price tag. Marking a new all-time low, adding this accessory into your system brings with it another way to arm or disarm the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. 

Speaking of Ring, we’re still tracking upwards of $90 in discounts on its Video Doorbells, with deals starting at $69. We also got a look at the new second-generation Ring Alarm, which now includes one-touch buttons for calling in police, fire, and medial assistance. Learn more in our coverage.

Ring Alarm Contact Sensor features:

Arm your windows and doors with extra security with this Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2-pack. The easy-to-install monitors sense when a door or window opens, sending an alert directly to your phone or PC with a compatible app. This Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2 pack works in tandem with Ring Alarm base station (not included) to secure your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Ring

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go