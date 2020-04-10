A $250 discount brings Samsung’s Galaxy A90 5G Smartphone down to $450

B&H is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy A90 128GB 5G Android Smartphone for $449.99 shipped. Typically selling for $700, today’s offer is good for a $250 discount, matches our previous mention, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy A90 is equipped with a 48MP wide and 8MP ultrawide camera, plus a 5MP depth sensor for capturing “pro-style portraits.” Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU with 128GB of onboard storage and 5G support allows you to take advantage of further networking standards. As one of Samsung’s more recent releases, reviews are still coming in, yet are positive so far. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

A perfect way to use your savings is by protecting your new handset with a case. This option over at Amazon comes in a few different styles and will only run you $13. It’s said to offer drop, bump, and shock protection for keeping your new handset looking its best.

For a more affordable Android experience, we’re still tracking a $70 discount on Motorola’s unlocked Moto G7. This lower-end handset will set you back at $230. If you’re in search of new apps to load up your handset with, be sure to swing by our most recent roundup of best Android game and app deals.

Samsung Galaxy A90 features:

Built for mobile entertainment, the Galaxy A90 SM-A908B 5G 128GB Smartphone from Samsungsports a huge 6.7″ Super AMOLED display with cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, a triple-camera system capable of capturing 4K video, and access to select 5G networks for fast, low-latency downloading and streaming. On the rear of the phone you get a 48MP wide and 8MP ultrawide camera, plus a 5MP depth sensor. The sensor gives you the ability to blur backgrounds for pro-style portraits. On the front, your selfie needs are met with 32MP camera.

