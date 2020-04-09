Save $70 on Motorola’s unlocked Moto G7 Android Smartphone at $230

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $229.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300, it just dropped to $241 at Amazon and today’s offer beats that competing discount by $11. This is also the best we’ve seen in months. Motorola’s G7 features a 12 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 680 customers. Head below for more details.

If you’re dealing with a massive collection of photos or music, odds are 64GB of onboard storage won’t cut it. That’s why Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $22 is an essential add-on. It’ll let you max out the G7’s expandable storage, and ensure you don’t run out of space well into the future.

For a more high-end Android experience, we’re still tracking a $100 discount on Motorola’s Moto Z4 Smartphone. It comes with an included 360-degree camera mod and is currently marked down to $400. If you’re in search of new apps to load up your handset with, be sure to swing by our most recent roundup of best Android game and app deals.

Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone features:

Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.

