Google’s Pixelbook Go falls to an all-time low following an $85 discount

- Apr. 13th 2020 8:58 am ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB for $764.10 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member (free to sign up) and clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in the deal. Typically selling for $849, a price you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Google, today’s offer saves you $85, is one of the first price drops so far on Pixelbook Go, and a new all-time low on this configuration. Having just been released last fall, Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen display and comes powered by an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Two USB-C ports highlights the connectivity, which is included alongside a 3.5mm port. Over 165 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Use your savings to grab Amazon’s highly-rated in-house laptop sleeve for $14. Whether you’re picking up the Pixelbook Go to get some work done at home or plan on toting it off to college come the fall, a little extra protection can go a long way. It comes in a few different styles, and even includes a front pocket for storing the charger and other accessories.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a $100 discount on the ASUS Chromebook 14. Having dropped to its lowest price in months, right now you can bring home this aluminum machine for $349.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Complete your projects on the go with this Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop. The 8th Gen Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM handle everyday use, while a 128GB SSD offers fast start-up times and data access. This black touch-screen Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook has Intel UHD Graphics 615 graphics for high image quality and a built-in HD webcam for crystal-clear video conferencing.

Best Buy Deals

Google
Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go