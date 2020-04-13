It’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing some extremely rare freebie offers on Disney’s iMessage sticker packs on Friday, we are back again today with deep deals on a 3D world atlas, personal yoga teacher, top-notch action game, virtual beatboxing, some artist resources, and more. Today’s highlights include titles like Severed, Pocket Yoga Teacher, PlantFinder, Neo Monsters, Solar Walk 2 – Spacecraft 3D, Incredibox, Color Wheel, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Today’s entire collection of discounted app can be found below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Time Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PlantFinder – Quick identifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Spacecraft 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $6)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VideoGrade: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FACEinHOLE GIFs: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Explain EDU: $10 (Reg. $14)

Severed :

Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies. Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities. Exploration: Follow branching routes through the unknown, using your wits to avoid hazards and solve puzzles. Award-Winning Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the haunting original score from Juno- and Polaris-nominated band YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN, featuring Pantayo.

