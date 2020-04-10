We have seen an absolutely massive selection of iOS app deals to keep ourselves busy lately, but today it’s all about iMessage Disney stickers we can share with others. Disney has a giant collection of sticker apps on the App Store for all of its major franchises from Mickey and Frozen to Star Wars and Moana that very rarely ever go on sale. These regularly $2 apps house a series of iMessage stickers you and the kids can share with each other and friends. Best of all, a bunch of them have now gone free. Head below for all the details.

iMessage Disney stickers:

Today’s iMessage Disney stickers include deals on the Mickey, Toy Story 4, Onward, Frozen 2, and Rise of Skywalker sets. Each of which are completely void of in-app purchases with everything unlocked for free today. You’ll also find the Marvel Doctor Strange and Moana sets free as well, but those two only include a few stickers before an in-app purchase is required. Either way, most of these deals are basically unheard of, so grab them now and think later before the deal is no more.

iOS Universal: Disney Stickers: Mickey: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Disney Pixar Stickers: Toy Story 4: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Disney Pixar Stickers: Onward: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Disney Stickers: Frozen 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Disney Rise of Skywalker Stickers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Marvel Doctor Strange Stickers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Disney Stickers: Moana: FREE (Reg. $2)

While we are talking Disney, its new streaming service is offering a notable freebie trial right now and you can grab yourself a replica lightsaber at 25% off in the sitewide Disney sale. Don’t forget about Columbia’s amazing new Disney Collection either.

As for the rest of today’s iOS app deals, not only did True Skate go free, this morning’s roundup has plenty of notable offers as well. Those include titles like Pro Camera by Moment, Bloons TD 6, SNIKS, Sputnik Eyes, Last Colossus, and many more.

More details on the Mickey set:

iMessage Disney stickers: Oh boy! Add classic fun to your iMessages with this Mickey & Friends sticker pack that includes iconic characters like Mickey, Minnie, and Donald. Access iMessage apps—Tap the App Store icon beside the chat field to see your most recently used iMessage app. Find new stickers—First tap the App Store icon, then tap the 4-ovals icon in the lower left to bring up the app drawer. Then, tap the + icon to access the Store. Use stickers in chat—Tap to send, or touch and hold to put stickers on top of a bubble, other stickers, photos, and videos.

