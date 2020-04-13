Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $16, Shaq Fu $5, AC Unity $1.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Devil May Cry 5 on Xbox One for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The PS4 version is $25 at Amazon, but Best Buy is now matching at $16 on both platforms. Regularly closer to $30 or so, this is $4 below our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Featuring three playable characters, each with distinct fighting styles, players take on epic bosses and hordes of demons is this fast-paced action game. And you’ll have plenty of time to master the game’s deep and frenetic combat systems these days. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, among others. We also still have hundreds of all-digital game deals for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch gamers below.
Best digital game deals:
- Digital PlayStation Spring Sale up to 50% off 600+ games
- Xbox Spring Sale now live w/ hundreds of digital game deals!
- Plus more digital Xbox games from $3 at Amazon
- Nintendo Spring Ubisoft Sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sale from $1 now live!
- Nintendo SEGA Spring Sale now live from $4
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $37 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity $1.50 (Reg. $15+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 with in-store pickup (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $36 (Reg. $70)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Knack 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO City Undercover $12 (Reg. $15+)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Bundle $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Modern Warfare 2 Remastered review right here
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $6 (Reg. $20)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Death Stranding Collector’s Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris $20 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
