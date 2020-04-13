Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $16, Shaq Fu $5, AC Unity $1.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Devil May Cry 5 on Xbox One for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The PS4 version is $25 at Amazon, but Best Buy is now matching at $16 on both platforms. Regularly closer to $30 or so, this is $4 below our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Featuring three playable characters, each with distinct fighting styles, players take on epic bosses and hordes of demons is this fast-paced action game. And you’ll have plenty of time to master the game’s deep and frenetic combat systems these days. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, among others. We also still have hundreds of all-digital game deals for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch gamers below.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

