NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 Router drops to Amazon low at $100 (Save 33%), more from $17

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR 4-Stream RAX15 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 33%, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best in months. With Wi-Fi 6 support in tow, NETGEAR’s router can dish out up to 1.8GB/s speeds across its four download streams with a maximum 1,500-square foot range. If your home Wi-Fi hasn’t been up to increased demand brought on by social distancing, upgrading to this Wi-Fi 6 router is a solid way to enhance performance. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,900 customers. Head below for more from $17.

Other notable networking deals:

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR RAX15 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR 4-stream AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 router, built with the latest-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater capacity to handle more devices on your network and speeds up to 1.8 Gbps, ensuring that you can enjoy blazing-fast Internet connections on all your devices. This next-generation router is recommended for a small to medium home, up to 1500 sq. ft., with 20 or more connected devices.

