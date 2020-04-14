New Leviton Smart Outlet arrives with a low-profile design

Leviton has announced today that it will be expanding its lineup of smart home accessories with the new Decora Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet. Arriving with multiple outlets and compatibility with major platforms like Alexa, Google Assistant, and others, this new product brings smart home control to more locations in your home than ever before. Additionally, automatic scheduling and Leviton’s robust smartphone app bring another level of functionality with security and energy-saving benefits. Hit the jump for full details.

Leviton intros new Decora smart outlet

Leviton’s line of Decora smart home products is arguably the most comprehensive of any brand in this competitive space. To date, we’ve seen Leviton introduce a bevy of smart plugs, switches, and more, all of which can be controlled by various platforms and third-party services. Not to mention, Leviton has done a stellar job with visuals that don’t scream this is a smart device, but rather staying true to designs that will fit in throughout your space.

The latest from Leviton is the new Decora Smart Outlet, which features Wi-Fi connectivity and a tamper-resistant design. Two features that are key for a best-in-class experience.

Of course, Leviton is delivering support for major smart home platforms. But Apple fans will have to look elsewhere. This time around, the Decora Smart Outlet will be compatible with just Alexa and Google Assistant voice control at launch. However, the smartphone will continue to bring additional functionality on iOS and Android. IFTTT support will also continue to remain in place, as well.

Tom Morgan, director, product management for Leviton, explains today’s announcement further:

“As homeowners increasingly adopt smart home technology, many are looking for solutions that go unnoticed throughout the house and that don’t require additional devices that would add to clutter, like a hub or a bulky plug-in. That’s why we have focused on designing the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Tamper-Resistant Outlet as a solution to seamlessly match a homeowners’ existing aesthetic.”

Pricing and availability

Leviton is expected to make its Decora Smart Outlet officially available in the coming days. Final pricing has yet to be announced but will come simultaneously when the product goes official on Leviton’s storefront, at Home Depot, and via Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Leviton consistently makes some of the best smart home tech out there. As I mentioned off the top, the ability to combine various platforms into a product that doesn’t look so “smart home-y” is what I love personally about Leviton. It’s great to see the ecosystem continue to expand and hopefully that trend rolls on. Oh, and some HomeKit support would be nice.

Source: Leviton

