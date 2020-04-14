Nike spring sale takes up to 40% off with some of the best prices this year

- Apr. 14th 2020 10:47 am ET

0

A new Nike sale has cropped up today with fresh discounts on some of the brand’s most popular styles, including Dri-FIT, Jordan, Vapormax, and many more. You can save upwards of 40% off on this landing page, besting our previous 25% off mention last month. This is a great chance to score some new workout gear or athleisure styles as warmer weather creeps across the United States. Free shipping is available with a Nike+ membership, which is free to sign-up for here. Nike has also extended return windows to 60-days, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Top picks for men:

Top picks for women:

Dive into our fashion guide for even more deals, with current notable promotions like Under Armour’s spring sale and PUMA’s new Friends & Family promotion leading the way this week.

