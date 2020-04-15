Save 20% and assemble Bandai’s 1/12 Star Wars R2-D2 model kit for $21

Amazon is currently offering the Bandai Star Wars 1/12 R2-D2 Model Kit for $21.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $27, today’s offer saves you over 20%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen otherwise. This 1/12 scale model kit allows you to assemble one of most iconic droids in all of science fiction, R2-D2. Once you’ve cut out all the pieces and assembled the build, this model stands over 4-inches tall. R2 is completed by a display stand and plenty of extra accessories from the Star Wars movies, including rocket boosters and more. No tools or paint are required to complete the build. But take it from a veteran model maker, a pair of sprue cutters will certainly come in handy. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Bandai R2-D2 Model Kit features:

R2-D2 is making its appearance to the Star Wars 1/12 character null kit collection with all new gimmicks and functions! A new series called the “droid collection” will feature each droid with a specific “droid accessory” Compatible with this R2-D2 kit. Lift rd-d2’s head with the hydraulic lifting device or display R2-D2 in a Floating state using the included base. Set includes brook’s propeller rocket booster, hydraulic head lifting device, electronic bar, and more.

