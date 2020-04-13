Assemble LEGO Minecraft, Creator, Marvel, and other sets starting at $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Minecraft The Illager Raid set for $47.99 shipped. Typically selling for $60, like you’ll find direct from LEGO and at Walmart, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches the all-time low. Having just been released earlier this year, this 562-piece kit assembles a 3-section creation that measures over 18-inches wide and 12-inches deep. In true Minecraft fashion, it can be reconfigured into various models and includes five minifigures. Head below for more LEGO deals priced from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

When it comes to new LEGO builds, we just got a look at the first Wonder Women 1984 set complete with exclusive new minifigures. LEGO also just unveiled a companion kit to Minecraft Dungeons, as well as a new Crafting Box set.

LEGO Minecraft The Illager Raid features:

Action-packed, LEGO Minecraft adventure with inspiring environments, cool accessories and favorite characters from the popular computer game. Anything can happen when the mysterious Minecraft Kai figure arrives to fight off the hostile Pillagers! With 3 Minecraft locations – a flat-roof desert house, trading post and a field with crops – players rearrange the set to create endless role-play scenarios.

