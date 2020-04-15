Following up its Avengers sale from yesterday, ComiXology is now back with a collection of discounted James Bond graphics novels and single issue reads from under $1. With 50% off across the board, it’s hard to go wrong with today’s sale. But one standout is on Casino Royale at $12.49. Down from $25, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 166-page graphic novel stylishly adapts 007’s original debut into the British Secret Service and details how the famed secret agent “becomes the target of assassins and torturers in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse.” Head below for additional James Bond comics as well as some discounted manga.

Other notable James Bond comics include:

Also on sale today, ComiXology is celebrating World Anime Day by discounting a batch of manga from hit series like Ace of Diamond, Fire Force, and more. For those looking to dive into a new franchise, most of the first issues are marked down to $1, saving you $10 in the process and hitting some of the lowest prices to date. Shop all of the reads right here.

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Casino Royal synopsis:

Ian Fleming’s literary debut of British Secret Service agent 007 is stylishly adapted to the sequential art medium by Van Jensen and Matt Southworth in the official James Bond: Casino Royale graphic novel. Sent to a French casino in Royale-les-Eaux, Bond aims to eliminate the threat of the deadly Le Chiffre by bankrupting the ruthless SMERSH operative at the baccarat table. However, when the luck of the draw favors his enemy, 007 becomes the target of assassins and torturers in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse.

