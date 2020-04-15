Emerson’s Sensi HomeKit Thermostat works with Siri, more at $92.50 (28% off)

- Apr. 15th 2020 10:07 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat for $92.31 shipped. Normally selling for $129, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer saves you over 28%, comes within $7 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Emerson’s smart thermostat works with your Siri and more right out of the box. While it doesn’t have as flashy of a design as other smart thermostats, it’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit-enabled temperature control to your setup. It also works with Alexa and Assistant, offering plenty of flexibility for incorporating the thermostat into your preferred smart home system. Over 4,700 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more details. 

Want to reap the rewards of a more intelligent thermostat without having to fuss with smart home control? The Honeywell Programmable Thermostat will set you back $49 and brings seven-day scheduling and other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference. 

For more ways to expand your smart home, we just spotted a 50% discount on Google Home at $49. Or if you’d rather adopt some Z-Wave tech, GE’s Enbrighten Dimmer Light Switch has received a 22% price cut to $35.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes.

