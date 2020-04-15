Google Home delivers Assistant, music, more at $49 shipped (50% off)

Bed Bath & Beyond offers the Google Home Smart Speaker for $49 shipped. You’d typically pay $99 for this speaker with today’s deal matching our mention earlier this month that quickly sold out. This is a match of the second-best offer we’ve seen. Bring the Google Home into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Not to mention, you can stream popular music services like Spotify, Google Play, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 11,500 Best Buy customers.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs with Assistant Compatibility for $25. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 4,100 Amazon customers.

For more Google Home deals, check out these price drops on Google Home Mini and more on sale from $30 over at Best Buy. Full details can be found here.

Google Home features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!