Score JBL’s Link 20 portable Assistant speaker for $50 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

JBL is currently offering its Link 20 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $49.99 shipped in white. Originally selling for $230, a price still reflected for a new model at JBL, today’s offer comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. With up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge, Link 20 offers hands-free access to Google Assistant just about anywhere. Its internal audio array is said to offer rich stereo sound and a water-resistant design means you can rock out by the pool this summer, or now in the shower. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 330 customers and includes a 1-year warranty from JBL. More details below.

If you can live with a tethered Assistant speaker, we’re still seeing Google Nest Mini on sale for $30, saving you 40% in the process. This offer is part of Best Buy’s current smart home sale, which you’ll certainly want to swing by for additional deals.

Or for those who fancy Amazon’s virtual assistant over Google’s, there are plenty of Echo Dot deals available right now, with prices starting at $25. You won’t find a similarly featured portable smart speaker in there, so if the cordless design is a must, then circling back to JBL’s Link 20 is your best bet.

JBL Link 20 Smart Speaker features:

Listen to music for up to 10 hours with this black JBL portable speaker. It has a built-in Google Assistant that responds to voice commands, and it delivers rich stereo sound while you stream music via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This water-resistant JBL portable speaker is made of durable materials, so you can use it outdoors safely.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!