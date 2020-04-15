Echo Dot deals start at $25 as Amazon discounts Alexa lineup further

- Apr. 15th 2020 6:52 am ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting its Echo lineup with deals from $25 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Echo Dot Kids at $39.99. That’s down from the regular $70 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen. Echo Dot Kids is a child-friendly take on Amazon’s popular smart speaker. It delivers kid-appropriate content, games, and a 1-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited ($36 value). On top of that, Amazon includes a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. Of course, Echo Dot Kids also includes access to all of the usual smart home features as long as it is approved by the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals on Echo Dots and more.

Additional Echo deals:

Echo Dot Kids features:

  • Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
  • Designed with kids in mind – They can ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family, and explore a world of kid-friendly skills.
  • Peace of mind for parents – Set daily time limits and review activity. Plus, automatically filter explicit songs from select music services.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service.
The best in smart home deals and sales.

