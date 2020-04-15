Tame messy drawers with Cocoon’s GRID-IT! tech organizer at $8 (Save 46%)

Amazon is currently offering the Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer in several colors for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $15, like you’ll currently find for other styles right now, today’s offer saves you 46% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Cocoon’s organizer measures 7- by 9-inches and is comprised of the brand’s usual elastic straps that make organizing cables, chargers, and other accessories a cinch. On top of its unique storage capabilities, there’s also a zippered pocket on the back for additional space. While your EDC may not be getting much use right now, this is a great option for tidying up desk drawers and anywhere else you keep tech accessories. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Now if it’s just a few cables you’re looking to keep in check, a solid alternative is a 4-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties. These reusable rubber ties are a more affordable alternative at only $3 and are a more compact way to tame messy cables. Having earned best-seller status at Amazon, they carry a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,600 customers.

For those who are in fact looking for an everyday carry upgrade, earlier we spotted a 30% discount on the Targus Legend IQ Backpack at $37. With room for a MacBook Pro and iPad, it’ll be able to stow your entire mobile Apple setup.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer features:

GRID-IT! Your Gadgets’ Best Friend! The Most Versatile Organization System Available. The Ultimate Organizer! The GRID-IT! system provides endless configurations for your digital devices and personal effects. Conveniently sized for your current purse, laptop bag or travel case, you will save time on the go by easily finding what you need. Designed to hold items firmly in place. Configure GRID-IT! your own way!

