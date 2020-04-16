An all-time low returns Fossil’s Explorist HR Smartwatch to $99 ($30 off)

Fossil is currently offering its Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch for $99 shipped in a variety of styles when code FOSSILGEN4 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $129, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you 24% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24-hours of battery life per charge. The build is rounded out with a stainless steel casing that pairs with your choice of a leather or stainless steel band. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,900 customers. Head below for more.

While the stainless steel or leather bands that are included in the featured deal are great for achieving a more professional look, they’re not too ideal for workouts. So a perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to metal mesh and more in order to change up the watch’s style.

For other ways to bring fitness tracking and notifications to your wrist, we’re still seeing upwards of $100 off Apple Watch Series 5. Yesterday we also spotted a $50 price cut on Garmin Instinct rugged Smartwatch, which has dropped to $200.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch. It has a heart rate monitor, daily activity tracker and built-in GPS to help you keep track of your fitness activities and goals. This Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch syncs with both Android and Apple phones for easy access to notifications and emails.

