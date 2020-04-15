Garmin Instinct rugged Smartwatch sees $50 price cut in various colors to $200

Amazon offers the Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch starting at $199.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Wrapped in an ultra-rugged exterior, Garmin’s Instinct smartwatch is constructed from a military-grade 810G material for thermal, shock and water-resistance. A built-in GPS comes paired with a bevy of other sensors like a barometric altimeter and more. And because this is a smartwatch, you’ll enjoy notifications from your phone and the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 240 customers.

Save even more and adorn your wrist with the Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch at $176 instead. Going this route will still net you much of the same feature set in terms of fitness tracking and the like. Though you will miss out some of the more unique, rugged featured as noted above. But for less cash, it’s hard to go wrong for those in the market for a budget-friendly wearable.

If you’re looking for a device to complement your iPhone, Apple Watch Series 5 is currently on sale, with up to $100 in savings to be had as various models hit new lows. Get the full scoop on features and more right here.

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch features:

Track your heart rate and exercise with this Garmin GPS watch. It has activity profiles installed to help you plan workouts, and it’s water-resistant up to 100m for swimming. This Garmin GPS watch has a battery life of 14 days in smart watch mode so you can wait longer between charges.

