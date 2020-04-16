LG’s 34-inch HDR UltraWide Monitor drops to $300 (Save $50), more from $140

- Apr. 16th 2020 9:32 am ET

Adorama is currently offering the LG 34WL550-B 34-inch 1080p HDR UltraWide Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find at Best Buy and B&H, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by its 34-inch curved 1080p display, LG’s monitor is an affordable way to bring an UltraWide screen to your desk setup. It notably packs HDR10 support, alongside a 75Hz refresh rate and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. Gamers will appreciate its inclusion of FreeSync support, as well. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two HDMI ports for pairing with your machine. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 330 customers. Head below for more monitor deals from $140.

Other notable monitor deals:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a $160 discount on Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch Curved Monitor. And to ensure there aren’t any hiccups when getting things configured, grab this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable and pair any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

LG 34-inch HDR UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for content creators who need more room for their big ideas, the 34WL550-B 34″ 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync HDR10 IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 2560 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 75 Hz. It also features In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 16.7 million colors with HDR10 and AMD Radeon FreeSync, a 21:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating, a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, a maximum brightness level of 250 cd/m2, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time.

