Save $160 on Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch Curved Monitor at $660, more from $210

- Apr. 14th 2020 3:05 pm ET

0

Dell is currently offering its UltraSharp U3415W 34-inch 1440p Curved Monitor for $659.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $820, with today’s offer saving you $160. We last saw it on sale for $600, but this is the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Dell’s UltraSharp is headlined by a 34-inch 1440p curved panel, giving you plenty of screen real estate whether it’s for getting work done throughout the day or gaming at night. This monitor doesn’t skimp out on I/O either, as it comes packed with an HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DisplayPort, and other inputs, alongside a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Elevate your workstation by picking up the AmazonBasics Wood Monitor Stand with a portion of your savings. It’ll only run you $30 at Amazon right now, the stand comes in both walnut and black finishes to match your gear. Speaking of your setup, whether you’re in search of a headset, or an entirely new desk, you’ll want to swing by our PC Gaming guide.

Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Curved Monitor features:

Enter a new dimension of multitasking with a curved monitor that delivers an immersive, panoramic screen that surrounds your senses with amazingly detailed edge-to-edge WQHD (3440×1440) imagery and crystal-clear sound. With a field of view that enlists both your primary and peripheral fields of vision, the 34-inch 21:9 curved screen provides an amazing, in-the-action experience.

