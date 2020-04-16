Enjoy 5.1-channel audio with VIZIO’s Chromecast Soundbar at $150 (25% off)

- Apr. 16th 2020 11:09 am ET

Dell’s official eBay storefront offers the VIZIO SmartCast 5.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System for $149.99 shipped. Also available directly from Dell. While it typically fetched $250, it recently dropped to $200, with today’s offer besting our previous mention by $50 and marking a new all-time low.  This 36-inch soundbar system is a compact way to simplify your home theater’s sound. It packs a 5.1-channel audio array thanks to pairing with two satellite speakers and a wireless subwoofer. Chromecast integration highlights the connectivity, which is joined by Bluetooth, HDMI, 3.5mm, and more. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details down below.

Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Soundbar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

Right now you can also save $182 on LG’s 4.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar, which has dropped to an Amazon all-time low. We’re also still seeing the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar on sale, which has fallen $100 to an Amazon low of $399.

VIZIO SmartCast 5.1-Ch. Soundbar features:

Turn movie nights with the kids into something special with this VIZIO sound bar. The slim design mounts easily on a wall, or you can place it on a table, and Dolby Digital technology delivers impeccable sound reproduction. This VIZIO sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and remote control for easy across-the-room control.

