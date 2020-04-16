Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 AV Receiver upgrades your home theater at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the Yamaha RX-V685 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 AV Receiver for $499.95 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $600, today’s offer saves you $100, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve tracked overall in over 7-months. Yamaha’s AV Receiver comes equipped with five HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into other multi-room setups, as well. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 180 customers. More below.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers for $69 at Amazon. This speaker pair is a budget-friendly way to help kickstart your surround sound setup without emptying your wallet. Both support Dolby and DTS Surround audio, ensuring you’re ready to enjoy many of the perks of the featured receiver. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup.

Speaking of Dolby Atmos, we’re still seeing LG’s 4.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar at an Amazon all-time low. That’s on top of an offer we spotted earlier today on VIZIO’s Chromecast Soundbar at $150.

Y amaha AirPlay 2 AV Receiver features:

Connect your home theater components to this Yamaha 7.2-channel AV-receiver to create a central operational hub. Two HDMI outputs let you connect a television and projector simultaneously, and support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and AirPlay provides handy streaming options. Dolby Digital audio technologies deliver crisp, clear sound for a true home theater experience. With 4K Ultra HD HDMI support, this Yamaha 7.2-channel AV-receiver brings bold color and rich visuals to your screen.

