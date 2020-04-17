Home Depot discounts smart LED lighting, HomeKit fans, more by up to 50%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off smart home lighting, ceiling fans, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is a 4-pack of Philips Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs for $29.91. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Not to be confused with Philips Hue, these LED light bulbs offer much of the same functionality short of HomeKit control. You’ll still be able to leverage Alexa, Google Assistant, and more to create schedules and automate your lighting. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Hunter Cavera HomeKit-enabled Ceiling Fan for $109. Regularly $249, this is the best price we’ve tracked to date and $70 less than our previous mention. There are few HomeKit-enabled fans on the market today, with Hunter being the leader with direct integration. This model offers Siri voice control, various speed settings, and support for other smart home platforms like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on LED light bulbs and more.

Building out a smart home for the first time? Check out our most recent guide to the best smart plugs for Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for a step-by-step walkthrough of our favorite options starting at under $10.

Philips Smart LED Light Bulbs feature:

Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lighting puts you in complete control of your lighting with smart bulbs that are easy to use, functional, and affordable. We’ve made all your favorite high-quality Philips bulbs smarter, just connect them to your existing Wi-Fi network. Smart Dimming Soft White – create a cozy atmosphere with a warm relaxing soft white color. Control your lights wherever you are using the WiZ app or your favorite compatible voice control device. Product requires a Wi-Fi connection to operate wirelessly. Compatible with WiZ apps and products along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri Shortcuts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!