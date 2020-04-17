Nest Secure Alarm System drops to $249 following $150 discount, more from $39

B&H currently offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249 shipped. Also available at Google as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Down from $399, today’s offer saves you $150 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Expand your Google-centered smart home with the Nest Secure Alarm System. Included in this starter kit, you’ll receive the base station that doubles as an alarm and keypad alongside two Detect entry sensors. Two Nest Tags round out the package, allowing you to easily arm or disarm the system. Plus, everything can be controlled with Assistant, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers. Learn more about Nest Secure in our previous coverage.

Also on sale, B&H is offering the Google Nest Detect Sensor for $39. Also available direct from Google. Typically selling for $49, today’s offer saves you 20%, is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked, and an all-time low. If you’re looking to expand the featured deal which already includes two Nest Detects, adding another entry sensor into the mix will allow for monitoring motion as well as if a door or window opens. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 230 customers.

The Google Nest deals don’t end there, as this morning we spotted a $70 discount on Google Nest Wi-Fi which has dropped to $199. For expanding your smart home, we’re also seeing a Nest Learning Thermostat bundle for $190 alongside Nest Cam Outdoor at $124.

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack features:

The Nest Secure alarm system is easy to live with every day. Just tap Nest Tag on Nest Guard to arm and disarm the alarm – no passcode needed. Nest Detect sensors look out for doors, windows and rooms. And with the Nest app, you’ll always know what’s happening at home.

